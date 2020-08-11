John Sellhorst

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John J. Sellhorst

July 12, 1945-August 6, 2020

John J. Sellhorst, 75, of Newman Grove, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, as the result of an automobile accident near Newman Grove.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove. Social distancing and COVID-19 DHM's will be followed at the visitation, masks are requested. There will be a private family service. Inurnment will be at Holy Family Cemetery in Lindsay, with military rites conducted by the American Legion Post #73 of Newman Grove and the Army Funeral Honor Guard.

John Joseph Sellhorst, son of Conrad and Clara (Hoffman) Sellhorst was born on July 12, 1945, in West Point. John attended school in Newman Grove and graduated from high school in 1963. After high school, John worked with his father at Red Star Oil in Newman Grove. On March 3, 1970, John entered the United States Army and went to basic training in Fort Bragg. He was an Army Green Beret and a paratrooper instructor in Panama. During his time in the service, he received the National Defense Service Medal, Sharpshooter, and Parachutist Badge. He was honorably discharged on Feb. 27, 1973.