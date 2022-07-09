John Steenson

John R. Steenson

April 2, 1956 - July 5, 2022

John R. Steenson, 66, of Columbus, formerly of Wolbach, died peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Vince Parsons will be presiding. Interment will be in the Hillside Cemetery in Wolbach.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. The rosary will follow at 7 p.m.

John was born April 2, 1956, to Delmar and Reva (Marco) Steenson at Palmer, Nebraska. John grew up with a hard work ethic and strong faith, on the farm just east of Wolbach. John attended Wolbach School, graduating in 1974. He was an outstanding athlete in school, playing football, basketball, baseball and winning the Nebraska state title in discus his senior year. He won the Edsel Wibbels award in 1974. He was also a Golden Glove boxer. He attended Kearney College in Kearney. He married Diane Whalen on Nov. 22, 1975, during a blizzard at the O'Conner, Nebraska. They lived on the family farm until moving into town in 1990. They raised their three kids Jarod, Sara and Shelli in Wolbach.

“Big John” as he was commonly known followed in his father's footsteps and managed the Farmer's Union Co-Op Elevator in Wolbach from 1975 to 2005, when he and Diane moved to Minden, Nebraska, where he worked for Cooperative Producers Incorporated as the manager of the grain elevator in Funk, Nebraska until his retirement in 2010. In 2013, he and Diane relocated to Columbus, Nebraska.

John was a past member of the Wolbach School Board, Wolbach Volunteer Fire Department and EMT, Wolbach Village Board and Wolbach Saddle Club. He was a member of the Wolbach School Board for numerous years. He was very proud to be the recipient of the 2002 “Above and Beyond the Call of Duty” award from the Pearl Harbor Survivor's Association. He loved all things farming, cattle, hunting and horses.

John is survived by his wife, Diane Steenson of Columbus; son and daughter-in-law, Jarod and Shelby Steenson of Wolbach; daughters and son-in-law, Sara Steenson of Duncan, Shelli and Brian Naughton of Columbus; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mike and Patsy Steenson of Grand Island, Tom and Susan Steenson of Wolbach and Jan Steenson of Wolbach; sisters and brothers-in-law, Margie Dubas of Genoa, Betsy Dubas of Columbus, Linda and Jack Bailey of Fullerton, Penny and Gerry Small of Fullerton and Mary Reab of Grand Island; grandchildren, Shayla Steenson of Kearney, Elli Steenson of Kearney, Jack Steenson of Grand Island and Audry, Emma, Issac and Olivia Naughton, all of Columbus; step-grandson, Treyton Ruhl of Wolbach; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Delmar and Reva Steenson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lloyd and Darlene Whalen; brother, Patrick Steenson; and sisters, JoAnn Dubas and Judy Steenson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

