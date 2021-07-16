John Walker

John H. Walker

November 1, 1942 - July 14, 2021

John H. Walker, 78, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at his home in Columbus.

Funeral services are at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Bible Baptist Church in Columbus. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Thursday and will continue Friday from 1 p.m. until the service time, all at the church. Burial is in Roselawn Cemetery.

John H. Walker was born in Denver, Colorado, on Nov. 1, 1942, to Herman and Margaret (Newham) Walker. He attended school in Bennett, Colorado, until moving to Columbus where he attended Kramer High School.

John married Lura Kay Swiney on March 1, 1964. They had four children. He was a dedicated member and deacon at Bible Baptist Church for many years.

He owned his own trucking company for many years. He also worked with his son, David, at Walker Foundations. In later years, he drove a truck for Gehring Construction and retired early this year.

He is survived by his wife, Lura; two sons and one daughter, all of Columbus, Kelvin (Rachel), Robert (Margaret) and Susan Seadschlag (Charles); daughter-in-law, Christine, Mrs. David Walker; 20 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren.