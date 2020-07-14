Johnnie Hobbs
Johnnie Hobbs

Johnnie D. "John" Hobbs

July 2, 1955-July 12, 2020

Johnnie passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his residence in Norfolk.

Funeral service for Johnnie D. "John" Hobbs, 65, of Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk, with Rev. Terry Buol officiating. Inurnment will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 17, at the Columbus Cemetery. Visitation will one hour prior to the service on Thursday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel - Norfolk

