Johnny Wuest

July 21, 1927-July 18, 2020

Johnny V. Wuest, 92, of Norfolk, passed away on July 18, 2020, at the Norfolk Veterans Home. He was born to John and Minnie Wuest on July 21, 1927 in St. Charles, South Dakota.

Local services are pending.

Johnny‘s love and interest was ranching, and was affectionately called “Cowboy Grandpa” by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He served our country in the National Guard, Army and Marine Corps.

He married Betty Heseman on April 11, 1953. To this union was born daughter, Marjorie Wuest of Granite Falls, Minnesota; son, Walter Wuest of Creston; and daughter, Joan Williams of Columbus.

