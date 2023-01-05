Jon A. Weil

June 11, 1938 - January 2, 2023

Jon A. Weil, 84, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

Private graveside services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5 at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Jon A. Weil was born on June 11, 1938, in Columbus to Clarence and Bertie (Johnson) Weil. He attended school in Columbus and graduated from Kramer High School in 1956 and attended University of Nebraska in Lincoln. On Sept. 14, 1961, Jon was united in marriage to Beverly Krings. He entered the United States Army on Sept. 22, 1961, was stationed in Oklahoma and Hawaii, and served until his honorable discharge on Aug. 14, 1963.

Jon worked for Dale Electronics for 31 years until retiring as a manufacturing engineer in 1997. He loved antique cars and car shows and has three restored classic cars of his own. For the last 21 years, Jon and Beverly wintered in Florida where they volunteered at “Give Kids the World” in Kissimmee. Jon was a member of the First United Methodist Church.

Jon is survived by his wife, Beverly Weil of Columbus; son, Troy (Danese) of Columbus; daughter, Tamera (Mike) Minnick of Lincoln; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Jon was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Bertie Weil; brother, Bruce (Shirley) Weil; and two nephews.

Memorials may be directed to "Give Kids The World", 210 S Bass Road, Kissimmee, FL 34746.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com