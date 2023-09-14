Joseph A. Micek

March 21, 1933 – September 11, 2023

Joseph was greeted at the gates of heaven by his wife, Suzanne; parents, Joseph and Helen; great-granddaughter, Alivia; son-in-law, Kip; and siblings: Loretta (Adrian) Schuyler, Bernice (Sylvester) Starzec, Gerard (Margaret), Geraldine (Raymond) Wrzenski, Ned, Albert and Jack.

Survived by children: Denise Wolever, Lisa Micek-Johnson (Shaun), Anita Karr, Amy Byrne, Joe Micek (Michelle), Sandra Zocco (Carlo) and Tom Micek (Keri-Jo); 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; siblings: Ray (Mary), Theresa (Leonard) Harms, and Ted (Marge); sisters-in-law: Barb and Janie Micek; and extended family and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial is Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Matthew the Evangelist Catholic Church in Bellevue. Visitation was Thursday followed by a Wake Service at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel. Interment: St. John's Cemetery. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, 3402 Samson Way, Bellevue, NE 68123, johnagentleman.com.