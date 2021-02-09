Joseph Bauer

Joseph “Joe” Frederick Bauer
August 2, 1929 - January 31, 2021
Joseph “Joe” Frederick Bauer, 91, a longtime resident of rural Ogallala, passed away Jan. 31, 2021.
Services were held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Ogallala, Nebraska. Visitation was held from 1-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5.
Joe was born Aug. 2, 1929, to Lutheran missionaries Julius and Elizabeth Bauer in Alameda, Argentina. He was the oldest of five siblings. In Argentina, Joe grew up speaking German in the Lutheran School that his father built and Spanish with his Argentine friends.
The Bauers returned to the United States when Joe was 10-years-old. They moved to a small farm in Palmyra, Missouri, very close to where Julius had met Elizabeth while on his vicarage. Joe attended country school in rural Palmyra for his elementary education and then attended St. Paul's Lutheran School in Concordia, Missouri, where young men were sent to prepare for the ministry. After graduating from high school and a year of college, Joe moved to Ogallala and found his calling in farming and serving the church as a layman.
“Farm League” baseball was one of his passions. He had been invited by the St. Louis Cardinals to try out for the team, but his love for baseball would be replaced by his love for the beautiful Miss Bernice Stutheit. They were married Sept. 2, 1951, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ogallala, Nebraska.
Later that year, Joe enlisted in the newly-formed U.S. Air Force and served in France during the Korean War while Bernice stayed in Ogallala. Joe often shared the memories he and Bernice made in France when she came to visit. After serving overseas, they were stationed in Topeka, Kansas, where their favorite daughter, Katherine, was born.
When Joe's military stint was over, they returned to Ogallala where Joe worked as a carpenter and a farmer. Joe was very proud of the many houses he and Lyle Blakely built together – many are still standing today. In 1957, their favorite daughter, Marjorie, was born. In 1961 they moved to the Stutheit farm, south of Ogallala where Bernice had been born in 1930. Their favorite daughter, Lynette, was born in 1962. On that always “manicured” farm on the correction curve south of Ogallala, Joe and Bernice would raise their three daughters and farm for over 50 years. In 2015, they moved to Columbus, Nebraska.
Joe served on many boards at church, enjoyed woodworking, polka dancing, fishing, golfing and spent many hours tinkering in the Quonset. He loved and served St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ogallala for most of his adult life. He knew that he was saved by grace through faith in Jesus Christ.
Since Bernice's passing in 2016, Joe alternated living with his daughters in Reno, Nevada; Columbus, Nebraska; and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was extremely proud of his three daughters and their families, but he was waiting for the moment he would be united again with Bernice and together be with Jesus in heaven.
He is survived by three daughters, Kathy (Dave) Dickens, Margie (Mark) Mercer and Lynette (Dave) Buss; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Elizabeth Peterson and Sadie Frerking; and brother, James (Marilyn). Joe also leaves a multitude of nieces, nephews and friends as he never met a stranger.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bernice; son-in-law, Doug Anderson; brother, Julius; and sister, June Reehl.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Adopt an Orphanage - Orphan Grain Train in Norfolk, Nebraska.
