Joseph Bauer

Later that year, Joe enlisted in the newly-formed U.S. Air Force and served in France during the Korean War while Bernice stayed in Ogallala. Joe often shared the memories he and Bernice made in France when she came to visit. After serving overseas, they were stationed in Topeka, Kansas, where their favorite daughter, Katherine, was born.

When Joe's military stint was over, they returned to Ogallala where Joe worked as a carpenter and a farmer. Joe was very proud of the many houses he and Lyle Blakely built together – many are still standing today. In 1957, their favorite daughter, Marjorie, was born. In 1961 they moved to the Stutheit farm, south of Ogallala where Bernice had been born in 1930. Their favorite daughter, Lynette, was born in 1962. On that always “manicured” farm on the correction curve south of Ogallala, Joe and Bernice would raise their three daughters and farm for over 50 years. In 2015, they moved to Columbus, Nebraska.

Joe served on many boards at church, enjoyed woodworking, polka dancing, fishing, golfing and spent many hours tinkering in the Quonset. He loved and served St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ogallala for most of his adult life. He knew that he was saved by grace through faith in Jesus Christ.