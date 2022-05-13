Joseph Citta, Jr.
Joseph Citta, Jr., 70, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at St. Bonaventure Church with Fr. Michael Swanton celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in Columbus Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com