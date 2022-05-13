Joseph Citta, Jr.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at St. Bonaventure Church with Fr. Michael Swanton celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in Columbus Cemetery.