Joseph Citta, Jr.

August 22, 1951 - May 11, 2022

Joseph Citta, Jr., 70 of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at St. Bonaventure Church with Fr. Michael Swanton celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in Columbus Cemetery.

Joseph L. Citta, Jr. was born on Aug. 22, 1951, to Joseph L. Citta Sr. and Marjorie (Dose) Citta in Omaha, Nebraska. Joe attended St. Mary's Catholic Grade School in Bellevue. He graduated in 1969 from Bellevue High School. Here he participated in many school activities but especially football. He attended Hastings College in Hastings, Nebraska, and graduated from there in 1973 with a BS in Biology. He also played football for several years while attending college. While attending school in Hastings, Joe met Susan Dahlheim and they were married on Aug. 27, 1972. To this union, there were three children born: Jason Citta, Deborah Citta and Joseph L. Citta, III.

After graduating from college, Joe worked for the Boys Scouts of America for several years. He left the Boy Scouts in order to work for the Sarpy County Sheriff's Department.

In August 1976, Joe began his career with Nebraska Public Power District, first as an operator at Sheldon Station and in November of that year, he moved to the Columbus general office when the environmental department was begun. Joe is the director of corporate environmental and water resources for Nebraska Public Power District. He has held positions in the operations and environmental areas for 45 years. Joe is currently responsible for NPPD's corporate environmental compliance, stewardship efforts and oversees the environmental and water resources policies and processes that support the utility's operational and strategic needs.

Joe was a registered environmental manager with the National Registry of Environmental Professionals and held the distinction of Certified Hazardous Materials Manager from the Institute of Hazard Materials Management. He had completed the Reactor Technology Program for Utility Executives at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Department of Nuclear Engineering.

Joe served in a number of community and state leadership organizations. He was a director and chairman on the board of the Lower Loup Natural Resources District, where had been an elected member for over 30 years. He was also president of the Todd Valley Wetlands Foundation. He sat on the Governance Committee of the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program and was appointed by the governor to serve on the State of Nebraska's Environmental Quality Council and was presently chairman of the council and was also appointed to the Natural Resources Commission. Nationally, he was a past chair of the Environmental Committee for the American Public Power Association's Engineering and Operations Section and past chair of the Environmental Task Force for the Large Public Power Council.

Joe loved his family immensely and enjoyed watching all of his grandchildren's activities. He was especially fond of all the yellow Labradors that he had over the years. They were great companions to him when he would go to the farm to do some work.

Joe was very active in many community and sport committees and functions. He served as the president of the Nebraska BASS Federation for approximately 40 years and local chairman of the Ducks Unlimited Committee for 37 years.

Joe loved being involved in all of these activities and committees. He was always willing to share his knowledge and wisdom with people he was involved with.

Joe is survived by his wife, Sue Citta of Columbus; son, Dr. Jason M. (Megan) Citta of Hershey; grandchildren, Emma, Lane, Ashley and Sam; great-granddaughter, Blakely; daughter, Deborah J. (Thomas) Ford of Omaha; granddaughter, Miah; son, Dr. Joseph L. (Amberlace) Citta III of Columbus; grandchildren, Eastyn and Joe IV; sister, Linda (Patrick Scolla) Citta of Fallston, Maryland; sister-in-law, Wendy Citta of Lincoln; and many nieces and nephews.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Marge Citta; and brother, David Citta.

In lieu of flowers or stones, memorials are suggested to Ducks Unlimited.

Condolences may be sent to gasshaney.com