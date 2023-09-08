Joseph F. Tooley Sr.

May 26, 1937 - September 6, 2023

Joe Tooley of Columbus, Nebraska, died peacefully at his home at the age of 86. Joe was born in Columbus, Nebraska, on May 26, 1937, to Frank and Frances (Bean) Tooley. Joe married Jane (Koziol) Tooley in 1966. The Tooleys lived in North Dakota and Indiana before returning to Columbus to raise their children.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation is Sunday from 2-5 p.m. There will be a 5 p.m. vigil service, all at the McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Monday morning from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in the All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of gifts, the family encourages donations to Scotus Central Catholic or the veterans' service organization of the donor's choice.

Joe graduated from St. Bonaventure High School and earned his Bachelor of Business Administration at the University of Nebraska - Lincoln. Joe served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957 and was stationed in Korea.

Joe loved his hometown and, much to the dismay of his family, hated to be away for more than a few days at a time, knowing he was missing his daily coffee meet ups. He was very active in the Columbus community, where he established a career in insurance sales for many years and served on the Platte County Board of Supervisors for 12 years. He was a member of AMVETS, Knights of Columbus, volunteered delivering Meals on Wheels and proudly placed flags at Frankfurt Square every Memorial Day for many years.

Joe enjoyed playing and watching golf, playing cards, and drinking an occasional beer with his family and many friends. Joe was an avid Nebraska and Columbus Scotus sports fan, and he rarely missed any of his kids' games, and later, his grandkids' games. He excelled as an outdoorsman, and enjoyed providing outdoor culinary experiences on the river such as roasted hot dogs, cream can dinners and duck blind breakfasts. He played in the men's and senior's golf league at Quail Run, where he was a friend to all who knew him.

Joe is survived by his wife Jane; his children: Karen (Jim Sulentic); Joe Jr (Kristen); Megan; Jeff (Sheila); Andrea; and nephew Michael Collins. He was the proud grandfather of Nick, Jamie, Jack, and Katie Sulentic; Caroline, Luke and Jack Tooley; Sam and Jake Tooley; and Mia Collins.

He is also survived by his sisters, Pat Baumert of Lincoln and F. Jane Tooley of Columbus.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; sister Peg Hoppe and her husband Fritz Hoppe; brothers, Jim and John; and brothers-in-law, Dennis Baumert, Edward, Leonard, and James Koziol.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Condolences may be directed to mckownfuneralhome.com.