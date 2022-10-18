Joseph Fichtl

Joseph M. Fichtl

August 4, 1928 - October 14, 2022

Joseph M. Fichtl, 94, of Norfolk, Nebraska, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson, Nebraska, with the Rev. Michele Monroe-Clark officiating. Interment with military honors will be in the Clarkson National Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. and continue Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, all at the church.

Joseph was born on Aug. 4, 1928, in rural Stanton County to Josef and Helen (Kaspar) Fichtl. He attended grade school in rural Madison County and then continued through his sophomore year at Madison High School. When the family moved to a farm north of Leigh, Joe finished his education at Leigh High School and graduated in 1947.

Following graduation, Joe continued farming with his father until he was drafted to the military in September 1951. He completed his basic training at Fort Knox in Kentucky before being deployed overseas in March to Salzburg, Austria. He was promoted to corporal and became a tank operator. They would cross over to the canyons in Germany to conduct maneuvers. He also had the opportunity to go to Hitler's famous playground-hideaway on a mountaintop known as Eagle's Nest. In September 1953 Joe was honorably discharged and returned home to farm.

It was at a dance in Clarkson that Joe met the love of his life, Marcella Jindra. They were united in marriage Feb. 9, 1956, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson, Nebraska. Together they built their lives on the farm north of Leigh. Three children came from this union, Rodney, Nancy and Connie. In 1985, Joe and Marcy moved to Norfolk where Joe worked at the Norfolk Livestock Market until his retirement at the age of 80.

Joe was a very active person. In his early years he belonged on a bowling league, went deer hunting every fall and loved going fishing with his family and hand-fishing with his buddies. He loved to travel and took his family on many vacations to explore other states, which led to great family memories. Even after he retired, he would jump at opportunities to go trucking with his son-in-law, just so he could see the countryside. He was always interested in his children and grandchildren's activities. He loved watching sports, listening to polka music and playing taroks with his grand-daughters; but most of all, he loved to visit with anyone who wanted to sit down for a conversation, he especially liked to joke around. Joe was a member of the Stanton VFW and Clarkson New Zion Presbyterian Church.

Joe is survived by his daughter, Connie (Alvin) Bayer of Clarkson; two granddaughters, Amanda Bayer of Clarkson and special friend Jake Meier and Jessica (Andy) Evans and great-grandson Austin Evans of Pierce; son-in-law, Greg Wylie and grandson Kyle Wylie of Pilger; three sisters-in-law, Betty Hledik and Shirley (Dean) Brabec of Columbus and Jeannette Jindra of Fort Madison, Iowa; two brothers-in-law, Adolph Jindra of Schuyler and Ronald (Marilyn) Jindra of Columbus; many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Marcella Fichtl; son, Rodney Fichtl; daughter, Nancy Wylie; great-granddaughter, Andrea Evans; parents,a Josef and Helen Fichtl; one sister, Delores (Adolph) Kudera; six sisters-in-law, Alma (Adolph) Podany, Viola (Charles) Suchan, Ruth (Carl) Seberg, Doris (Gary) McDonald, Mildred Jindra and Mary Jindra; four brothers-in-law, Robert Jindra, Alden (Marilyn) Jindra, Richard (Myrtle) Jindra and Ken Hledik; niece, Cindy Podany; and nephews, David Podany and Troy Jindra.

Memorials are suggested as those of family or donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to millersfh.com