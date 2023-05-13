Joseph R. Jarecki, Jr.

August 29, 1967 - May 1, 2023

Joseph R. Jarecki, Jr., 55, was born Aug. 29, 1967, in Columbus, Nebraska, and died May 1, 2023, in Grafton, Wisconsin. Born to Joseph (deceased) and Marilyn (Kaus) Jarecki, Joe grew up and worked on the family farm until his father's death. He attended Columbus High School. He loved (and was loved by) his older sisters, Barb Graham and Elizabeth; his younger sister, Helen; his nieces, Shannon (Jeremy) Losak, Brandee (Adam Guy) Graham and Michaela Graham, as well as Jesse Perkins who was like a son to him.

Joe had the soul and skills of MacGyver and the knowledge of a Renaissance man. As a teen (while his parents were away) he split and wired a telephone line to his bedroom. Joe's resourcefulness was evident as he solved problems and managed projects both professionally and for friends and family.

In the construction trade he became a master backhoe operator. Joe's career in construction took him from Nebraska to Arizona and ultimately to Wisconsin, where he held roles of increasing responsibility with Home Depot in Grafton.

In his personal life Joe enjoyed being with family, following Husker football and beating those who dared challenge him at darts, billiards, Risk and Words with Friends.

Short in stature, he was big in heart. He was first in line to hold a door open, share an umbrella, carry a bag of groceries or buy a friend a Slurpee—preferably cherry and coke combined.

He might try to hide his smile, but it belied his actions. He took the initiative to help friends and family. Whether it was a car problem, a flooded basement or a lawn that needed mowing, Joe was there to help out.

He was a man of a few words (always worth listening to), had a wry sense of humor and made you laugh when least expected.

He showed incredible grit and overcame a years-long battle with addiction – beating long odds and successfully gaining control of his life.

He will continue to be cherished by his immediate family, his aunts and uncles, cousins and his friends. We have lost him much too soon.

A memorial Mass will be held for Joe on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Duncan. Burial will be in the St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery. Family will greet relatives and friends at 9:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, Joe's family request donations to La Frontera Center, 504 West 29th Street, Tucson, Arizona 85713 (Phone: 520-838-5600) or go to www.lafronteracenter.org.

Online condolences can be made at https:/www.jelacicfuneralhome.com/obituaryoseph-JareckiJr