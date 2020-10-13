Joseph "Joe" Keiter

He married Margaret Wieseler at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Helena, Nebraska, on Oct 7, 1952. Joe's father lived with them on the farm until his father's death in 1963. While on the farm, Joe enjoyed gardening, cooking and raising his children. In 1964, Joe set a new national record for hand-picking corn in an 11-hour day. A favorite ‘hobby' was butchering and processing meat in the farmhouse basement during the winter months from 1968 until 1990.

Joe was a founding member of the Perpetual Adoration ministry at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington, where he held an hour of weekly adoration for over 50 years. Joe was a trustee of Holy Trinity Parish, Hartington, Nebraska. He served on the ASCS Board for four years and was elected Cedar County Commissioner for eight years. He was an avid card player, and enjoyed Sheepshead, Pitch and Pinochle. He and his wife were members of a rural card club for 25 years while living in Hartington.

Joe retired from farming in 2000 and he and Margaret moved to Columbus, Nebraska, in September 2008. Joe was a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, a life-long member of the VFW, Legion of Mary, Perpetual Adoration and a 4th Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus.