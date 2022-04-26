Joseph "Joe" Rinkol

Joseph P. 'Joe' Rinkol

January 25, 1939 - April 24, 2022

Joseph P. “Joe” Rinkol, 83, of Central City, passed away with his family at his side on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Krakow, Nebraska, with Father Bill L'Heureux officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 28 with 7 p.m. vigil service at the church.

Joseph was born on Jan. 25, 1939, at the family farmhouse to Stanley and Victoria (Czarnick) Rinkol in Krakow. He was raised on the family farm and went to Krakow Catholic School until 14, when he had to stay home and help on his parents' farm. He and his wife, Janet, were married on Aug. 12, 1967, in Fullerton. They lived on a farm by Fullerton until November of 1979 when they moved to Central City.

He worked at various places over the years doing things he loved. He was an original member of the Rinkol Polish Orchestra with his three brothers, nephew and his two sons. He played the wooden bass and the electric bass guitar for over 50 years, playing all over Nebraska for weddings and anniversaries.

He enjoyed listening and playing polka music, playing cards, gardening and spending time with his grandkids.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Janet of 54 wonderful years; Jerome (Candy) Rinkol of Grand Island, Angie (Rudy) Hernandez of Gering, Lonnie of Central City, Marcia of Central City, John of Norfolk, Rita (fiancé Jason Ritter) Van Winkle of Wood River and Charles (fiancée Angie Friesen of Grand Island; 16 grandchildren; two great-granddaughters, Evelyn and Brielle. He is also survived by his four brothers, Bennie (Verleen) Rinkol of Genoa and Stanley (Gerri) Rinkol, Leo (Rose) Rinkol and Raymond (Marge) Rinkol all of Columbus.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Edward, Edwin, Louie and Clemence; his sister, Philomena; and one granddaughter, Brianna.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.