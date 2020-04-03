Joseph M. Gray
September 12, 1935–March 28, 2020
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, at Hansen Mortuary in Phoenix. Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be scheduled on a later date. Interment will be in Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Phoenix.
Joseph is survived by sons, Tim and Dan, daughter, Diane (Derrik) Posthumus, and granddaughters, Henrietta and Zoey Posthumus, all of Phoenix.
He was preceded in death by wife, Marie; parents, Walter “Chub” Gray and Francis “Sid” (Melia) Gray Bowers.
Hansen Mortuary, 8314 N 7th St. Phoenix, AZ 85020 602-944-1561 www.hansenmortuary.com/
