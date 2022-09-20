Joseph Preister

Joseph Arthur Preister

February 27, 1986 - September 18, 2022

Joseph Arthur Preister passed away peacefully on Sept. 18, 2022, at his home in Creston, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m., at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey, Nebraska, with Fr. Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Interment will be at the Fairview Cemetery in Creston. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 5- 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. vigil service at the church. Visitation will continue Thursday from 9 a.m. until service time, also at the church.

Joey was born Feb. 27, 1986, in Norfolk, Nebraska, to Larry Preister and Valerie (Schwanebeck) Preister. He attended Humphrey Public School. His work included hanging gutters, working at a family butcher shop and construction. Joey enjoyed fishing, 4-wheeling, camping and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his parents, Larry Preister of Creston and Valerie (Dave Jenkinson) Preister of Columbus; siblings, Billy (Melissa) Preister of Creston, Becky (Russ) Starkey of Oakdale, Joshua Preister of Creston, Kelei (Nick) Jazwick of Platte Center and Brandon Preister of Creston; nephews, Logan, Harley, Tony and Liam; nieces, Briley, Ellie and Emerie; grandparents, Lois (Allen) Louis of Genoa; and uncles, aunts and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Helen and Floyd Schwanebeck and Alphonse Preister; uncle, Ivan Preister; and aunt, Denise Schwanebeck.

Memorials are suggested to those of the family or donor's choice.

