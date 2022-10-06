Joseph Szatko

Joseph L. Szatko

April 27, 1940 - October 4, 2022

Joe Szatko, 82, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at St. Bonaventure Church. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Sunday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at the church. Burial is in All Saints Cemetery with military honors by The American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard.

Joseph L. Szatko was born April 27, 1940, in Greeley, Nebraska to Joseph and Gertrude (Kowalski) Szatko. He graduated from Greeley High School in 1958. His family then moved to Platte Center and Joe began to work for Van Berg Stables and Rosenthal Oil. In August of 1959, Joe joined the United States Navy. While in the Navy, he served on the USS Markab-Pacific Seas until his honorable discharge in August of 1963. After his discharge from the service, Joe moved to Columbus where he worked for Jackson Cleaners and Ted's Tavern. In April of 1966, he began working at Goodyear (Drews Tire Service), later known as Columbus Tire & Service Center where he worked his way up to management.

On May 28, 1966, Joe was united in marriage to Shirley Wilch at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelby. Joe was a family man and was devoted to his wife, children and grandchildren. Joe was active in the Knights of Columbus, St. Bonaventure Church, Eagles Club and The American Legion. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially taking trips to the Lake of the Ozarks. He also enjoyed watching sports, especially Cornhusker football, the Cubs, Braves and trips to Kansas City for the Royals games. Joe and Shirley were lifelong gamblers, going to numerous casinos and horse races through the years.

Joe is survived by his step-son, David L. (Barbara) Jenson of Loveland, Colorado; grandchildren, Corey, Kristina and Braden Jenson; great-granddaughter, Trissa Jenson; son, Jerome “Jerry” (Judi) Szatko of Omaha; grandchildren, Juliet, Jacqueline, Joseph and Jacob Szatko; brother, Tony (Pat) Szatko; sister, Leona (Gary) Stone; and sister-in-law, Mary Szatko.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Szatko; parents, Joseph and Gertrude Szatko; great-granddaughter, Chloe Jenson; brothers, George and Ed; and sister, Helen.

