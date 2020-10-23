Josephine "Jo" Placzek

October 6, 1940-October 21, 2020

Josephine "Jo" Placzek, 80, of Columbus, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Columbus Community Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation is from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday with a 5 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. Burial will be in the All Saints Cemetery. All CDC guidelines will be followed. Masks are encouraged.

Josephine “Jo” Placzek was born Oct. 6, 1940, in Silver Creek, Nebraska, to Joseph and Valeria (Prososki) Kielian. She grew up in the Silver Creek area and graduated from Silver Creek High in 1958. She was united in marriage to Ambrose Placzek on June 18, 1960, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. She worked at B-D Medical for 42 years. She was a founding member of St. Isidore Catholic Church and a Christian Mother. She was an avid horseracing fan, owning several horses with her family over the years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, horseracing and going to the casinos.