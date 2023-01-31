Joyce Albright

May 8, 1936 – Jan. 27, 2023

Joyce M. Albright, of Omaha, passed away Jan. 27, 2023. She was a former concession worker for Brandeis working at Aksarben.

Memorial Mass is 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Omaha with a lunch following in the parish hall.

She is survived by her husband, Roland “Ron” Albright of Omaha; daughters, Gail Nelson of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Janet (Fred) Wood of Mize, Mississippi; grandchildren, Jason (Buffy) Starkey, Sean Starkey, Ben (Andrea) Nelson and Tim Nelson; great-grandchildren, Analia Evans, Haskell Starkey and Callen Starkey; and nieces and nephews.

Preceded by parents, Leo and Margaret (Speicher) Bures; sister, Janet Novotny; and brothers, Robert and John Bures.

The family will direct memorial contributions.

CUTLER-O’NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING