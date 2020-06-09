Joyce Bodtke

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Joyce (Versaw) Bodtke

November 2, 1944-June 4, 2020

Joyce (Versaw) Bodtke, born in Lincoln, lived in Shelby until she went to be with her Savior Jesus on June 4, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Osceola, at the age of 75.

The funeral service was held Monday, June 8, at the Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home in Lincoln. Condolences may be sent online at lincolnfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

She leaves behind her husband of 53 years, Roger Bodtke of Shelby; her children: Leanne (Chuck) McCance of Chadron, Tammy (John) Place of Edmond, Oklahoma, Jody (Mike) Reed of Reno, Nevada and Kevin (Josie) Bodtke of Wichita, Kansas; along with 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and her siblings: Mike Versaw, Marty (Mary) Versaw, Luanne Versaw, Luetta Versaw and Jenna (Bill) Kempkes, all of Lincoln.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Mildred Versaw; her sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Jerry Althouse; and two grandchildren, Andrew and Lana Place.