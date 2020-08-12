You have permission to edit this article.
Joyce Franz
Joyce Franz

Joyce Franz

Joyce Franz

November 22, 1945-July 21, 2020

Joyce Franz, 74, of Columbus, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Emerald Care & Rehab in Columbus.

A memorial visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Gass Haney Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. A lunch will be served at the Eagle's Club following the service. Memorials may directed to those of the family's choice.

Joyce I. Franz was born on Nov. 22, 1945, in Norton County, Kansas, to Keith and Edna (Shearer) Nelson. On Nov. 25, 1987, Joyce was united in marriage to Stanley Franz in Columbus. She worked at Walmart for many years until her retirement. Joyce loved bowling, traveling, cooking, baking, spending time with her grandchildren, going to lunch with her daughter, and hanging out with her dogs.

Joyce is survived by daughter, Leah (Zac) Lyday of Columbus; son, Eric (Wendy) Ebert of Columbus; son, Keith Ebert of Silver Creek; son, Fred Franz; son, Terry (Rachael) Franz of Concordia, Kansas; son, Skip Franz; five Chihuahuas: Ruger, Tiny, Squeaky, Patches and Sweet Pea; 14 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Joyce was preceded in death by parents, Keith and Edna Nelson; husband, Stanley Franz; brothers: Butch, Darwin and Randy Nelson.

