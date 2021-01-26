Joyce Grossnicklaus

November 5, 1932 - January 21, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. vigil service Wednesday at the church. Burial is in St. Lawrence Cemetery in Silver Creek. All CDC guidelines will be followed, and masks are required.

Joyce Grossnicklaus was born Nov. 5, 1932, to Edward and Anna (Beck) Starostka in Clarks, Nebraska. She attended and graduated from Silver Creek High School in 1950. After graduating, Joyce earned her teaching certificate through William Penn College. She taught in various one-room grade schools in the rural Silver Creek area. On April 8, 1958, Joyce united in marriage to Rex Grossnicklaus at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Silver Creek. She became a homemaker after they started their family. As her children became older, Joyce went back to work in the housekeeping and laundry departments at the Good Samaritan Center in Osceola. Following that, Joyce worked in the cafeteria for Columbus Public Schools. She enjoyed dancing, flower/vegetable gardening, canning, spending time with her family, and supporting her kids and grandkids in their various activities. Joyce had a great love for her family, always putting them before herself.