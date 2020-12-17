Joyce Rountree

Joyce Marie Rountree

Age 82

Joyce Marie Rountree, 82, of David City, died Dec. 15. 2020.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 18, 2020, at St. Luke's Methodist Church in David City.

Following the state COVID-19 guidelines and due to increasing COVID positive numbers, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity at the funeral service. Masks WILL BE required for entry into the church.

Marie was born in Hastings, Iowa, to Wayne and Mildred Crawford. She married Jim Rountree on Dec. 10, 1955.

Marie was employed at Henningsen Food for over 35 years.

Marie is survived by her daughter, Toni (Larry) Krepel of Columbus; son, Bill Rountree of David City; daughter, Tammy (John) Fehrer of West Point; daughter-in-law, Ruth Rountree of David City; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Steve and Gary; and brothers, Roger and Dexter Crawford.

Memorials can be directed to the family for their choice.

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.