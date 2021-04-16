Joyce Udey
August 28, 1949 – April 14, 2021
Joyce Udey, 71, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at her home in Columbus.
A memorial service for close family friends will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus, with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Private family interment will be held at a later date. There will be no visitation prior to the service, and the family ask that masks be worn at the service. There will be a family prayer service at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. The memorial service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page as well as Peace Lutheran's YouTube page - youtube.com/c/peacecolumbus.
Joyce was born Aug. 28, 1949, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Arthur and Norma (Dunklau) Wittmann. She attended St. Paul Lutheran Grade School in rural Arlington, Nebraska, and graduated from Arlington High School. Joyce received her Bacholor of Arts in Education from Midland Lutheran College in Fremont. On Oct. 30, 1982, Joyce was united in marriage to Dana Udey at Peace Lutheran Church. Joyce taught two years at Fairfield Elementary School before starting a 40-year career with Columbus Public Schools. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, where she had been a member of LWML. Joyce was a true loving and faithful friend to many. She loved spending time with five granddaughters.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Dana Udey of Columbus, Nebraska; daughter, Dr. Ruth (John) Harding of Livermore, California; granddaughter, Emma; daughter, Amanda (Jonathan) Brunott of Columbus, Nebraska; granddaughters, Avy, Lila, Liv, and Maren; sister, Marilyn (Dick) Kohl of Fremont, Nebraska; and brother, Dennis Wittmann of Kearney, Nebraska.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Norma Wittmann.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested as those of family choice.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.