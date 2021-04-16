Joyce Udey

August 28, 1949 – April 14, 2021

Joyce Udey, 71, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at her home in Columbus.

A memorial service for close family friends will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus, with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Private family interment will be held at a later date. There will be no visitation prior to the service, and the family ask that masks be worn at the service. There will be a family prayer service at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. The memorial service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page as well as Peace Lutheran's YouTube page - youtube.com/c/peacecolumbus.