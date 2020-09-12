Joyce Zywiec

Joyce lived for her family, particularly her children and her grandkids. She will be known for her patience, her giving spirit, her desire to take care of everyone, and the "glue" that kept everyone in line. She was the type of person who would have given you her coat off her back if that's what needed to be done. In fact, throughout her cancer battle, she was often the one consoling family members of her own condition. She loved the casinos and looked forward to "family weekends" there, which often included her sisters. She enjoyed movie nights, country music, Husker sports and putting on family holidays and grandkid birthdays.