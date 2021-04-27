Judie Houdek

Judie Rose Houdek

December 20, 1943 – April 21, 2021

Judie Rose Houdek, 77, of Monroe, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2021, at her home.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

Judie was born Dec. 20, 1943, in Genoa, Nebraska. She attended school in Monroe and graduated in 1962. After attending beauty school, she cut and styled hair in Monroe. After having her children in California, she later returned to Monroe, where she worked for Becton-Dickinson until her retirement.

She enjoyed crafting, sports, flowers, gardening and bird watching.

Judie is survived by her daughter, Kelly (Curt) Buchhammer, of Cheyenne, Wyoming; her son, Andrew (Stephanie) Schmidt of Monroe; her loving grandchildren, Tessa (Jon) Jansen, Calla Weidlich, Whitney and Lindy Schmidt; and her beloved great-grandchildren, Britton and Jessie.

Judie was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Eileen Engberg; and her brother, Jerry Engberg.

She will be remembered for her selfless determination, her work ethic, her dedication and unwavering loyalty to her family and friends.