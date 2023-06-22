Judith A. Drawbaugh
Age 82
Judith A. Drawbaugh, 82, of Omaha, passed away June 19, 2023.
Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Saturday at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Private interment at a later date.
Preceded in death by husband, Gary. Survived by children, Candi (John) Dennell of Omaha, Lori (Vorace) Packer of Omaha and Scott (Debbie) Drawbaugh of Gardner, Kansas; six grandchildren, Lindsey (Ryan) Ueberrhein, Abby (Nick) Giandinoto, Scott Packer (fiancé Sarah), Jeff (Kelsey) Packer, Mason Drawbaugh and Hailey Drawbaugh; four great-grandchildren: Walter, Finn, Jordy and Kaleigh; and sisters, Dixie Augustine of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, and Carolyn Bernt of Schuyler.
Memorials to CHI Hospice.