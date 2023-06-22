Judith A. Drawbaugh

Age 82

Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Saturday at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Private interment at a later date.

Preceded in death by husband, Gary. Survived by children, Candi (John) Dennell of Omaha, Lori (Vorace) Packer of Omaha and Scott (Debbie) Drawbaugh of Gardner, Kansas; six grandchildren, Lindsey (Ryan) Ueberrhein, Abby (Nick) Giandinoto, Scott Packer (fiancé Sarah), Jeff (Kelsey) Packer, Mason Drawbaugh and Hailey Drawbaugh; four great-grandchildren: Walter, Finn, Jordy and Kaleigh; and sisters, Dixie Augustine of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, and Carolyn Bernt of Schuyler.