Judith 'Judi' Coe

December 7, 1951 - March 8, 2022

Judith "Judi" Coe, 70, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at her home in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with Vicar Adam Klinker officiating. Private family interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Judith L. Coe was born Dec. 7, 1951, in Hastings, Nebraska, to Byron and Genevieve (Neubecker) Mott. She attended School District #29 in Juniata and graduated from Adams Central High School. Judi furthered her education by attending Central Community College, both in Hastings and Columbus. On Nov. 27, 1987, Judi was united in marriage to Michael Coe at the Federated Church in Columbus.

Judi worked for the State of Nebraska for over eight years, 14 years at Super Saver and almost 20 years at the Columbus race track. Judi, known as “Classy Lady” to her family and friends and was a "social butterfly." She loved to go shopping, visiting with friends, traveling, telling stories and spending time with her grandchildren.

Judi is survived by her daughter, Stacy (Rob) Coughtry of Genoa; daughter, Stephanie (Scott) Stevens of Columbus; daughter, Abigail Coe of Norfolk; daughter, Emilie (fiancé Travis Lesiak) Coe of Columbus; daughter, Sarah (Justin) Sorenson of Columbus; grandchildren, Andrew Stevens, Jordan Craft, Brooklyn Stevens, Xiomara Garcia, Caiden Sorenson, Peyton Coe, Cylas Stevens, Paisley Lesiak, Zabella Uriarte and Parker Lesiak; sister, June (Jack) Weber of Clearwater, Florida; sister, Sharon (Richard) Fluckey of Hastings; brother, Kenny (Sarah) Mott of Mansfield, Texas; dog, Athena; and numerous “adopted children” that called Judi “Mom.”

Judi was preceded in death by her parents, Byron and Genevieve Mott; husband, Mike Coe; son, Jonathan Craft; grandchildren, Jessica Craft; and brother, Dale Mott.

Memorials may be directed to those of the donor or family choice.

