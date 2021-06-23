Judith "Judy" Tannehill

Judith “Judy” A. Tannehill

December 15, 1945 - June 16, 2021

Judith “Judy” A. Tannehill, 75, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at her home in Newman Grove, Nebraska. She heard God's call, and with peace in her heart, she joined Him.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Fellowship Bible Church in Newman Grove, Nebraska, with the Rev. Chris Phelps officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.

Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove, Nebraska, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.