Judith Kruse

Judith Kay Kruse

December 4, 1945 - February 1, 2022

Judith Kay Kruse, 75, of Sun City West, Arizona, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Avenir Memory Care of Surprise, Arizona.

Family services and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Judy was born on Dec. 4, 1945, to the late Harry and Helen Bowers. She grew up on a farm near Primrose, Nebraska, and graduated from Primrose High School.

After graduation, she moved to Columbus, Nebraska, and worked at Dale Electronics. It was there she met and married the love of her life, Ronald Kruse.

Judy was an amazing wife and mother who always put her family first. She had a wonderful sense of humor, loved football and spending time with her children and grandchildren. At age 51, she fulfilled her lifelong dream of becoming a registered nurse, graduating first in her class at Kishwaukee College in DeKalb, Illinois. She was a nurse at hospitals in Rockford and St. Charles, Illinois, and Banner Del Webb in Sun City West, Arizona. After retiring, she loved to travel, especially to Nebraska and Canada.

Judy is survived by her husband, Ron; daughter, Alison of Arizona; son, Dr. Nathan Kruse; daughter-in-law, Helen Kruse; and grandchildren, George, James and Ariella Kruse of Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John; sister, Carol June; and sister in-law, Sharon Bowers.

The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation for the incredible staff at Avenir Memory Care of Surprise. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Banner Sun Health Research Institute of Arizona.