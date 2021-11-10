Judith Rullo

Judith M. Rullo

July 5, 1941 – November 7, 2021

Judith M. Rullo, 80, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison, Nebraska. There will be a Celebration of Life gathering at Wunderlich's Catering in Columbus on Friday beginning around noon.

Judith was born July 5, 1941, in Madison, Nebraska, to Waldemar “Walt” and Almyra Jane (Reeves) Boettcher. After graduating from Newman Grove High School at 17, Judith moved to Omaha to continue her education, after which she worked at Mutual of Omaha.

On April 30, 1960, she married Donald Rullo and spent the next 20 years as an Air Force spouse, moving all over the country, before they settled in Columbus.

She loved learning everything she could about each new location, exploring the apple orchards of Walla Walla, Washington, the mountains of Colorado, and her favorite, the wild dunes of the beaches of Cape Cod. She was an avid reader and was rarely without a book in her hands or on her nightstand.

An excellent cook, she passed on her culinary abilities to all three of her children, who fondly remember her willingness to try new recipes, her wonderful pies, her hearty corn chowder, and her amazing Italian creations.

Family was central to her, and she loved spending time with her eight siblings, her in-laws, cousins, and all her nieces and nephews as often as she could. And of course, she was happiest spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Donald; her children, TaMara, Gary (Donna) and Paul (Tracie); her grandchildren, Kylee, Zachary, Alyssa, Anthony and Dayanera; and her great-grandchildren, Tagan, Skylyn and Barryt.

Judith was preceded in death by many loved ones, including her mother, Almyra; stepmother, Lois (Walt's second wife and mother to seven of her siblings); her father, Walt; and her brother, Gary.

