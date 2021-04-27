Judith Scheitel

Judith Ann Scheitel

July 23, 1944 - April 22, 2021

Judith Ann Scheitel, 76, of Lillington, North Carolina, passed away at home on April 22, 2021, after a hard battle with lung cancer.

A small service will be held in South Dakota for the family in the near future.

Judy was born in Louisville, Nebraska, on July 23, 1944. She taught herself how to cook and care for her siblings, while both of her parents worked.

Judy had four children from her first marriage, Mike, Wes, Chrystal and Tammy.

Judy remarried on Dec. 24, 1975, to Marlin Scheitel, until his death on June 10, 2018. They had a son, Jeff Scheitel.

She worked in a bakery in Columbus, as manager, until her retirement in 2008. They then moved to North Carolina to be near her daughter, Tammy.

Judy loved cooking, camping, fishing and spending time with family. She made up her own recipes and was often told she needed to create a cook book called "Jude's Foods." She especially loved the family reunions in South Dakota.