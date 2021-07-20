Judith “Teenie” Jones

July 23, 1936-July 17, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus, Nebraska. Visitation is from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday July 20, 2021, and there will be a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at the funeral home. Visitation will continue at 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church on Wednesday July 21, 2021. Interment will be in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Judith was born July 23, 1936, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Frank and Catherine (Novicki) Murphy. She received her education at Columbus High School, where she graduated in 1954. She was united in marriage to Duane Jones on Jan. 7, 1956. They moved to Rockford, Illinois in 1964. In 1987, they returned to Columbus, where she has lived since. She worked at Atwood Mobile Products for 30 years where she served on the bonus program board. She later worked at C&S Electronics in Columbus, where she made many friends. Teenie was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and St. Theresa Sodality. She was active in Boys Scouts as a leader and committee member.