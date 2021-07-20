Judith “Teenie” Jones
July 23, 1936-July 17, 2021
Judith “Teenie” Jones, 84, of Columbus, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Columbus, Nebraska.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus, Nebraska. Visitation is from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday July 20, 2021, and there will be a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at the funeral home. Visitation will continue at 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church on Wednesday July 21, 2021. Interment will be in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery.
Judith was born July 23, 1936, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Frank and Catherine (Novicki) Murphy. She received her education at Columbus High School, where she graduated in 1954. She was united in marriage to Duane Jones on Jan. 7, 1956. They moved to Rockford, Illinois in 1964. In 1987, they returned to Columbus, where she has lived since. She worked at Atwood Mobile Products for 30 years where she served on the bonus program board. She later worked at C&S Electronics in Columbus, where she made many friends. Teenie was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and St. Theresa Sodality. She was active in Boys Scouts as a leader and committee member.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Jones; daughter, Marjorie (John ) Venclauskas; son, Martin (Joyce) Jones; son, Michael (Beth) Jones; son, Maurice (Teena) Jones; son, Mark (Jackie) Jones; and daughter, Marcia (Dan Podliska) Krepel, all of Columbus, Nebraska; 12 grandchildren, Justin, Adam, Amy, Kristin, Sara, Joshua, Mandy, Bonnie, Matthew, Benjamin, Steven, and David; seven great-grandchildren, Jessa, Joslyn, Zoey, Warren, Aspynn, Emily, and Molly; and siblings, Connie Bonk of Columbus, Nebraska and Patrick Murphy of North Platte, Nebraska.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane; her parents; and her siblings, Rose Marie Christensen, and Robert and Tim, Tom and Jim Murphy.
