Judith Temme
Age 77
Judith Temme, 77, of Columbus, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her home in Columbus.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, June 27, 10:30 a.m. at the Federated Church in Columbus with the Rev. Dr. Edward Yang officiating. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne on Saturday at 2 p.m. with an Eastern Star Service. Visitation will be on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and on Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.
Gass Haney Funeral Home
