Judith Temme
View Comments

Judith Temme

{{featured_button_text}}

Judith Temme

Age 77

Judith Temme, 77, of Columbus, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her home in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, June 27, 10:30 a.m. at the Federated Church in Columbus with the Rev. Dr. Edward Yang officiating. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne on Saturday at 2 p.m. with an Eastern Star Service. Visitation will be on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and on Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.

Gass Haney Funeral Home

To send flowers to the family of Judith Temme, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News