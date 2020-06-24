Judith Temme

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Judith "Judy" Temme

October 13, 1942-June 20, 2020

Judith "Judy" Temme, 77, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her home in Columbus.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Federated Church in Columbus, with The Rev. Dr. Edward Yang officiating. Interment will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne, Nebraska, on Saturday, with an Eastern Star Service. Visitation will be on Friday from 5 – 7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and on Saturday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the church. Memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society or Federated Church.

Judith Brynn was born Oct. 13, 1942, in Wayne, Nebraska, to John H. and Amanda (Davis) Owens. She was welcomed home by Bonnie Lou, Marilyn, Ruth, and Milton to the family farm Southwest of Carroll. There, she spent her formative years. She was baptized and at Bethany Presbyterian Church. Judy attended rural Hillside School District 56.

The family in 1965 moved to Wayne, where Judy graduated from Wayne High School. She was an accomplished pianist who accompanied the High School Glee Club. She became a member of First Presbyterian Church in Wayne.