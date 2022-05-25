Judy Clinch

Judy Rae Clinch

Age 77

Visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home and from 7-8 p.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 76th and Vine streets, with a rosary at 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 27 at the church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.