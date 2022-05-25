 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Judy Clinch

  • 0

Judy Rae Clinch

Age 77

Judy Rae Clinch, 77, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away May 22, 2022.

Visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home and from 7-8 p.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 76th and Vine streets, with a rosary at 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 27 at the church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials in lieu of flowers to St. John Catholic School.

Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

AI can tell someone's race simply by looking at their x-ray

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News