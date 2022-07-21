Judy Greenlee

May 24, 1943 - July 15, 2022

Judy Greenlee, 79, died Friday, July 15, 2022, at Brookstone Acres in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation is from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at McKown Funeral Home with a rosary led by Catholic Daughters at 5 p.m.

Judy Greenlee was born May 24, 1943, in Central City to Robert and Martha (Holorf) Pullen. She attended District 21 Country School and graduated from Central City High School in 1961. Judy graduated from the Grand Island School of Business, then going to work at the Omaha National Bank. She also worked for Bill's Volume Sales in Fullerton, setting up books for an expanding business. In 1968, Judy moved to Columbus and began working for Case Power & Equipment. In 2009, she retired from Educational Service Unit #7 as a grant bookkeeper. On April 24, 1981, Judy married Donald R. Greenlee in Grand Island. On Sept. 17, 1983, she joined the Catholic church, and the couple blessed their marriage with a wedding Mass.

Judy was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary, where she served as president from 1977-1978. She was also a member of the CDA Court Little Flower #98, Columbus Volunteer Firefighters Auxiliary and St. Bonaventure Catholic Church.

Judy really liked people and tried to treat everyone equally. She was extremely grateful for all her friends and family who helped her get out and enjoy her retirement.

She is survived by her brother, Bill (Meridith) Pullen; sister-in-law, Beth Pullen; niece, Sue Fradkin; nephews, Jeff, Mitch and Geoff; Don's children, Carol (Terry) Peterson, Donna (Jim) Borowiak and Paul (Brenda); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don; brother, Tom Pullen; sister, Margaret; nephew, Scott Pullen; Don's son, Michael P. Greenlee; and granddaughters, Paula Greenlee and Jill Peterson.