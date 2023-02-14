Judy Gunderson

Age 75

The funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Private family interment will be in Blahak Family Cemetery near Bellwood, Nebraska. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Friday at the church.