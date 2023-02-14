Judy Gunderson
Age 75
Judy Gunderson, 75, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at her home in Columbus.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Private family interment will be in Blahak Family Cemetery near Bellwood, Nebraska. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Friday at the church.
