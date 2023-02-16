Judy Gunderson

March 14, 1947 - February 13, 2023

Judy Gunderson, 75, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, peacefully at home surrounded by family.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Peace Lutheran Church with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Private family interment will be in Blahak Family Cemetery near Bellwood, Nebraska. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Friday at the church.

Judy was born March 14, 1947, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Leroy and Phyllis (Nelson) Pearson. Judy graduated from Patrick Henry High School in Minneapolis in 1965. She attended the University of Minnesota where she majored in Home Economics Education. Judy was united in marriage to Lowell Gunderson on Aug. 24, 1968, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Minneapolis.

While living in southern Minnesota, Judy enjoyed helping Lowell on the family farm. She also worked part time at the local post office in Twin Lakes, Minnesota. In 1978, they moved to Arlington, Nebraska, with their three sons when Lowell was transferred by Hormel Foods. After the birth of two daughters, Judy stayed home to raise their children and later opened their home as a day care for families in the Arlington area.

Judy loved to attend her children and grandchildren's numerous activities. Her interests included reading, traveling, board games, puzzles, music and flowers.

Judy is survived by her husband, Lowell Gunderson of Columbus; son, Tom (Nina) Gunderson of Santa Clarita, California; son, Tim (Stacey) Gunderson of Davey; son, Troy Gunderson of San Pedro, California; daughter, Tiffany (Russell) Blades of Bellwood; daughter, Trisha (Chris) Nicolas of Bellwood; grandchildren, Logan, Jaden, Colin, Ethan, Connor, Brody, Cole, Oliver, Harrison, Kennedy, Micah, Sadie, Colson and Sawyer; sister, Jill Jones of Pacific Palisades, California; sister-in-law, Mary Pietropaolo of Toronto, Canada; and many loved in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Judy is preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Gunderson; grandson, Weston Nicolas; parents, Leroy and Phyllis Pearson; brothers, Roy and Ray Pearson; father and mother-in-law, Carlisle and Alice Gunderson; brothers-in-law, Arlen Gunderson, David Grande and Rich Gregory; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Gilbertson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

Condolences may be sent to gasshaney.com