Judy Mares
October 3, 1942 – February 2, 2023
Memorial service was held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 Angus St. Gretna.
Judy was born in 1942 to Sylvester and Marcella Krings in Humphrey, Nebraska. She graduated from St. Francis High School in 1960. In 1963 she married John Mares in Humphrey. Through the years they have lived in Columbus, North Platte and Kearney, Nebraska, in relation to John's work. In the year 2000 they moved to West Omaha to be near grandchildren. After a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, Judy died at her home surrounded by family.
Survived by husband, John; daughters, Suzanne (Todd) Kathol and Rhonda (John) Spady; grandchildren, Anna (Christopher) Miller, Grace Kathol, Ross Kathol, Jack Spady, Shae Spady and fiancé Harrison Phillips; siblings, Betty (Abe) Sleddens and Bernice Stenger; brother-in-law, Richard O'Gara, Jim (Debbie) Krings, Ginger (Don) Wegener, Dean (Laurie) Krings and Bill Krings; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by parents, Sylvester and Marcella (Greisen) Krings; sister, Mary Jane O'gara and brother-in-law, William Stenger.
Memorials to the family to be determined later.
Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel