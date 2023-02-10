Judy Mares

October 3, 1942 – February 2, 2023

Judy was born in 1942 to Sylvester and Marcella Krings in Humphrey, Nebraska. She graduated from St. Francis High School in 1960. In 1963 she married John Mares in Humphrey. Through the years they have lived in Columbus, North Platte and Kearney, Nebraska, in relation to John's work. In the year 2000 they moved to West Omaha to be near grandchildren. After a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, Judy died at her home surrounded by family.