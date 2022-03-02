Judy McKee

Judy Kay McKee

April 13, 1959 - March 1, 2022

Judy Kay McKee, 62, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at her niece's home in Shelby, Nebraska.

Services are at 3 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus, Nebraska. Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Friday also at the funeral home. Family burial will be in the Roselawn Cemetery.

Judy Kay McKee was born April 13, 1959, in Columbus, Nebraska to James H. and Lola (Hewitt) McKee. She graduated from Columbus High School. Judy lived her entire life in Columbus where she worked in grocery stores starting at the age of 16. She had recently worked for Cargill the past 10 years. Judy enjoyed doing arts and crafts and going to concerts, the most memorable one being Tim McGraw. She also enjoyed spending time going anywhere and everywhere with her dog and best friend Buddy who was like a child to her.

She is survived by sister, Janice (Kenny) Doné of Lincoln; sister-in-law, Joan McKee of Grand Island, Nebraska; niece, Jenny (Fred) Esping of Broomfield, Colorado; niece, Jennifer (Glen) Werts of Columbus, Nebraska; nephew, Jeff (Christy) White of Columbus, Nebraska; nephew, Brad (Jen) Doné of Norfolk, Nebraska; nephew, Bobby White of Columbus, Ohio; nephew, Jimmie (Brenda) White of Columbus, Nebraska; niece, Angela (Carl) Rosberg of Shelby, Nebraska; niece, Tiffany (Doug) Behne of Columbus, Nebraska; niece, Jody McKee of Grand Island, Nebraska; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; great-great-nephews, and her dog, Buddy, the love of her life.

She was preceded in death by parents, James and Lola McKee; brother, James McKee, Jr.; brother, Jack McKee; sister, Joyce White; brother-in-law, Jimmie White; and nephew, Jason McKee.

Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com