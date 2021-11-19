 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Julia Bernard

  • 0
Julia Bernard

Julia Ann Bernard

February 6, 1959 – November 3, 2021

Julia Ann Bernard, 62, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in her home surrounded by her loved ones.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at St. Lawrence Parish Hall in Silver Creek, Nebraska. Please join the family for stories and a taco bar.

She was born Friday, Feb. 6, 1959, to Louis (Ike) and Helen (Mecek) of rural Silver Creek, Nebraska. Julie lived a life full of family and friends. It was what she held as most important. The first part of her adult life she was a cosmetologist in the Columbus area, while for the later part she was a journeyman millwright in the south.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Oklahoma inmate Julus Jones granted clemency

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News