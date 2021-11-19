Julia Bernard

Julia Ann Bernard

February 6, 1959 – November 3, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at St. Lawrence Parish Hall in Silver Creek, Nebraska. Please join the family for stories and a taco bar.

She was born Friday, Feb. 6, 1959, to Louis (Ike) and Helen (Mecek) of rural Silver Creek, Nebraska. Julie lived a life full of family and friends. It was what she held as most important. The first part of her adult life she was a cosmetologist in the Columbus area, while for the later part she was a journeyman millwright in the south.