Julie Gall

Julie A. Gall

October 18, 1949 - December 18, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, with Rev. Gerry Gonderinger, Celebrant, and Rosary at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, both at Divine Mercy, St. Augustine Catholic Church, Schuyler, Nebraska. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Kracl Funeral Chapel, Schuyler, Nebraska. Memorials may be made to the family.

Julie was born Oct. 18, 1949, in Rushville, Nebraska, to Dexter and Alice (Galbraith) Winter. She graduated from Rushville High School and went on to attend the Lincoln School of Commerce. On July 11, 1970, she married Joseph A. Gall in Lincoln. They made their home in Schuyler where Julie worked at the Schuyler State Bank and was a child care provider, GED teacher and a senior coordinator for Shaklee Corporation. She assisted with funeral lunches at the church, volunteered at the St. Benedict Center and was a poll worker for elections. Julie enjoyed gardening, camping, crafting and craft shows but, most of all, loved time spent with her family.