June Nelson
Age 86
June Nelson, 86, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at her home in Columbus.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Columbus Berean Church with the Rev. Justin Bebb officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, also at the church. The service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Columbus Berean Church (3027 38th Street, Columbus, Nebraska, 68601).
