Karen Avery

May 11, 1952 – October 13, 2021

Karen Avery, 69, of Columbus, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, with a vigil service to follow at 6 p.m., all at St. Isidore Church. Visitation continues from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday, Oct. 18, at the church. Interment is in St. Mary of the Angels Cemetery in rural Humphrey.

Karen Avery was born May 11, 1952, in Humphrey, Nebraska, to Walter and Irene (Wieser) Fuchs. She grew up in Humphrey and graduated from Humphrey St. Francis High School in 1970. She went on to attend Platte College where she later received her Associate Degree in Business. Karen raised her family and worked for NPPD for 20-plus years.

Karen met Jerry Avery through Karen's cousin, Chuck Wemhoff. They were married on April 23, 1977, at St. Francis Church in Humphrey. Karen and Jerry had three children, Cathy, Justin and Jason. Karen was in the same card club for over 40 years. She loved traveling, going on walks and most importantly, spending time with her family, siblings, in-laws and grandchildren.

Karen was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church where she was devoted to her faith. She loved to volunteer for church activities, take communion to the sick and elderly, helped clean the church and would say the rosary daily.

Karen is survived by her husband, Jerry Avery of Columbus; daughter, Cathy (Chris) Hutchinson of Columbus; grandchildren, Abee, Caitee, Bella and Preston; son, Justin (Amy) Avery of Omaha; grandchildren, Holden, Eleanor and Jude; son, Jason (Christy) Avery of Columbus; grandchildren, Harper, Beckett and Reid; sister, Diane (Rich) Svehla of Omaha; brother, Al (Rita) Fuchs of Columbus; sister, Barb (Frank) Payne of Omaha; sister, Arlene (Bob) Dickes of Cody, Wyoming; sister, Nancy Yount of Omaha; brother, John (Bernice) Fuchs of Omaha; brother, Kenny (Rachel) Fuchs of Albuquerque, New Mexico; brother, Gary (Lisa) Fuchs of Cullman, Alabama; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Irene Fuchs.

In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials may be made to the family for later local designation.