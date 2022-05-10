Karen Dailey

Karen Ann Dailey

Karen Ann Dailey, 59, of North Platte, passed away May 5, 2022 at Great Plains Health. She was born on April 6, 1963 to Harold “Bob” and Phyllis (Parolek) Laudenklos in Columbus.

Services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday May 12, 2022 at McPherson County High School. Burial will follow at Eclipse Cemetery. Visitation will be held noon – 7 p.m., with family present 5 -7, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.

Survived by husband, Kyle Dailey; son Kasey Dailey both of North Platte; and her mother Phyllis (Parolek) Laudenklos of Columbus. Proceeded in death by her father, Harold “Bob” Laudenklos.