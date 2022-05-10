 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Karen Dailey

  • 0
Karen Dailey

Karen Ann Dailey

Karen Ann Dailey, 59, of North Platte, passed away May 5, 2022 at Great Plains Health. She was born on April 6, 1963 to Harold “Bob” and Phyllis (Parolek) Laudenklos in Columbus.

Services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday May 12, 2022 at McPherson County High School. Burial will follow at Eclipse Cemetery. Visitation will be held noon – 7 p.m., with family present 5 -7, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.

Survived by husband, Kyle Dailey; son Kasey Dailey both of North Platte; and her mother Phyllis (Parolek) Laudenklos of Columbus. Proceeded in death by her father, Harold “Bob” Laudenklos.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff: Ex-Jail Official, Inmate She Helped Escape Caught In Indiana

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News