Karen Hinrichs

Age 80

Karen Hinrichs, 80, of Omaha, formerly of Columbus, has passed away.

Mass of Christian Burial is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus. The family will greet friends from 9-10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment is in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Shelby.