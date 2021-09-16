Karen Maurer
Age 63
Karen Maurer, 63, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital surrounded by family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Interment will be that afternoon at 1:30 p.m. in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in rural Columbus. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time Tuesday, Sept. 21, at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at the church. Memorials may be directed to those of the family or donor's choice. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.
The wearing of masks are at the discretion of the individual.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com