Karen Maurer

Age 63

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Interment will be that afternoon at 1:30 p.m. in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in rural Columbus. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time Tuesday, Sept. 21, at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at the church. Memorials may be directed to those of the family or donor's choice. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.