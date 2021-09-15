Karen Maurer Sep 15, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Karen MaurerOctober 14, 1957 - September 13, 2021 Tags Karen Maurer Watch Now: Related Video WATCH NOW: Blue Zones presentation at CCH Watch Now: What are COVID-19 breakthrough infections? AP Watch Now: What are COVID-19 breakthrough infections? Martian structures could someday be built from literal blood, sweat and tears AP Martian structures could someday be built from literal blood, sweat and tears Watch Now: Young people's drug use reaches deadly heights AP Watch Now: Young people's drug use reaches deadly heights Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story